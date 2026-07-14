'A moment I will remember forever': Sinner reflects after defending Wimbledon crown

The world No. 1 battled back after losing a closely fought opening-set tie-break to retain his crown, claiming his fifth Grand Slam title and extending his remarkable dominance over Zverev with a 10th consecutive victory against the German.

"It means a lot to me to win the Wimbledon title on a back-to-back basis. Of course, there was a lot of work behind it, a lot of things we had to improve to stand again in this position," Sinner told Jio Hotstar after lifting the trophy.

"All things considered, I cannot be more happy in this moment. It is a moment I will remember forever because these are so rare – rare moments and rare days. We did a lot of work, and standing here again means a lot to me, to my family, to my friends, and to the whole team. We are extremely happy," he added.