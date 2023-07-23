A mega sports quiz for schools

CHENNAI: Goal Quiz is organising a mega inter-school sports quiz, Quizza 2023, at SBOA Junior College, Anna Nagar on August 18. The preliminary round will start at 11 am and the grand final from 2 pm. It is open to students from class VI to XII.

Prizes worth Rs 1.5 lakh are on offer. A team comprises two students from the same school and each school can send a maximum of five teams. Online registration is a must and schools can send entries (name of the students, class and the mobile number of a teacher in-charge) to goalquiz@gmail.com. Entries close on August 10.

For queries, contact 9840927442. State Bank of India Officers’ Association is the title sponsor of the quiz. Murugappa, Sathyajyothi Films, Anna Nagar Cycles and Nippon Paint are associate sponsors.