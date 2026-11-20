Cummins had recently held a 70-minute press conference, detailing his stand and recollections about the sordid episode during the 2018 tour to South Africa.

The New South Welshman later said he would not entertain any more questions on the controversy.

"Pat Cummins has come out and basically thrown Usman (Khawaja) under the bus. He's raised very personal issues in their friendship and how casually he's treated that friendship," Hayden told JioStar.

"He's been on record saying that, 'Guys, I'll answer the questions for one and a half hours, but after this, I'm not answering a question about it,' which basically means that when he does come down to India for the BGT, he won't be taking questions from any of the media around Sandpapergate, which is wishful thinking at best.”

Hayden admitted that the whole episode has rattled the Australian dressing room, and the opponents can get under their skin.