A look at top performers from India's T20I series against West Indies so far

NEW DELHI: India will take on West Indies in the 4th T20I of the series on Saturday. With the series scoreline at 2-1 in favour of WI, this match will be crucial for both sides. Ahead of the match, let us look at top performers in the series so far.

Tilak Varma

This young batter has impressed everyone with his maturity and calm head in his debut international series for India. He is the top-scorer in the series, with 139 runs in three matches at an average of 69.5, with one half-century. His runs have come at a strike rate of 139.

Nicholas Pooran

This WI southpaw is in hot form in this series, scoring 128 runs in three matches at an average of 42.66 and a SR of nearly 149. His best score is 67.

Rovman Powell

The WI T20I skipper has given strong contributions with the bat, scoring 109 runs in three matches at an average of 54.50 and a strike rate of above 155. His best score is 48.

Kuldeep Yadav

He is the leading wicket-taker in the series, having taken four scalps for India in two matches at an average of 12.00 and an economy rate of 6.00. His best bowling figures are 3/28.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal has taken four wickets in three matches with the best bowling figures of 2/19 and an economy rate of 7.60 and an average of 19.00. -

Alzarri Joseph

The WI pacer has taken four wickets at an average of 23.00 and an economy rate of 7.66, with the best bowling figures of 2/25.