A look at top accomplishments of Rohan Bopanna's career

MUMBAI: India's Rohan Bopanna with Australia's Matthew Ebden ended as runners-up in the men's doubles competition at the US Open. Bopanna has been in a good form this year, winning hard-court titles in Doha and Indian Wells. Let us look at some of biggest accomplishments of his career

French Open 2017 win





In 2017, Bopanna won the French Open mixed doubles title with Gabriela Dabrowski, defeating Anna-Lena Grönefeld and Robert Farah in the final, 2–6, 6–2, [12–10].



Finalists in the Australian Open





Bopanna has reached the final of the Australian Open (2018 and 2023). In the 2018 men's mixed doubles final, he reached the finals with Timea Babos and in 2023, he reached the title clash with Sania Mirza. But he registered losses on both occasions.



Two-time ATP Tour finalists





Bopanna reached the ATP Tour Finals in men's doubles competition with Mahesh Bhupathi in 2012, and with Florin Mergea in 2015, but ended as runners-up on both occasions.







Peak ranking of number three





In July 2013, Bopanna achieved his peak ranking of number three as a doubles player.



A doubles specialist





Bopanna has won a total of 24 doubles titles in his career, as compared to zero titles in singles competition.

