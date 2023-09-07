A look at Shikhar Dhawan's performances in multi-nation ODI tournaments

MUMBAI: Indian southpaw Shikhar Dhawan, also known as 'Mr ICC' for his consistent performances in multi-nation ODI events, has been left out of India's World Cup squad. Having not played for India since December last year, this could very well be the end of an era. Here is a look at his performances in multi-nation ODI events.

ICC Champions Trophy (2013)















The life-changing tournament in Shikhar's career. He scored 363 runs in five matches at an average of 90.75, with two centuries and one fifty, with the best score of 114. He was given 'Player of the Tournament' award for scoring the most runs.

2014 Asia Cup









This tournament saw India crashing out in the Super Four phase. Shikhar was India's top run-scorer, making 192 runs in four matches at an average of 48.00, with two half-centuries.

2015 ICC Cricket World Cup





In eight matches of this tournament, he scored 415 runs at an average of 51.50, with 412 runs at an average of 51.50, with two centuries and one fifty. He ended as the fifth highest run-scorer in the tournament and was India's top run-getter.



2017 ICC Champions Trophy















In this tournament, India lost to Pakistan in the final. Shikhar ended the event with the most runs, scoring 338 runs in five innings at an average of 67.60, with one century and two fifties.

2018 Asia Cup















India won their seventh Asia Cup title in 2018 and Shikhar was the star who was the key to their success. He top-scored in the tournament with 342 runs in five matches at an average of 68.40, with two centuries.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019





This is Shikhar's last outing in a multi-nation ODI tournament. He scored 125 runs in two matches, including 117 against Australia before an injury cut his tournament short.

