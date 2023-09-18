A look at records shattered by Siraj during Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka

COLOMBO: Indian pacer Mohammad Siraj produced a dream spell in the final of the Asia Cup against Sri Lanka. He took six for 21 in seven overs, bundling out SL for just 50 runs, which India chased down with ease to win the title for 8th time. Let us look at records made due to Siraj's dream spell.

Joint-quickest five-wicket haul of all time





Siraj completed a five-for in just 16 balls, taking four wickets in an over. This equals the world record for the quickest five-for (ever since ball-by-ball data became available). He shares this with Sri Lanka’s Chaminda Vaas, who had picked five wickets against Bangladesh off merely 16 balls in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2003.

Fourth-best ODI figures for India





Siraj registered the figures of 6/21, the fourth-best by an Indian in an ODI. The best spell is still by Stuart Binny, who took six wickets for four runs against Bangladesh in 2014. Anil Kumble took 6/12 against West Indies in 1993 and Jasprit Bumrah took 6/19 against England in 2022.

First Indian to pick four wickets in an over





Siraj became the first-ever Indian bowler to take four wickets in an over, dismissing Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka and Dhananjaya de Silva in only his second over.



Best figures for fast bowler in Asia Cup





Siraj finished with 6/21, the best figures for a fast bowler in the Asia Cup, with the previous best belonging to Aaqib Javed's 5/19 against India at Sharjah in 1995.

Best performance ever by an Indian at the Asia Cup







This is also the best performance by an Indian bowler in the event. The previous best was Arshad Ayub's 5/21 against Pakistan at Dhaka in 1988.



Best ODI figures by any team against Sri Lanka









Siraj's 6/21 is the best figures by any team against Sri Lanka in an ODI, surpassing Waqar Younis' 6/26 in Sharjah in 1990.