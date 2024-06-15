NEW DELHI: The UEFA Euro 2024 starts in Germany on Saturday.
The 17th edition of the European Football Championship will run till July 15.
Let's take a look at record-breaking stats in UEFA Euro so far.
Most goals in Euros
Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo tops the overall scoring charts at Euros with 14 goals from 25 appearances. Additionally, he was the top scorer at the UEFA Euro 2020 and played a crucial role in the title-winning Portuguese team in 2016.
Most goals in a single Euro
France legend Michel Platini has scored the most goals in one edition of UEFA Euro. He had scored nine goals for his national side in 1984 and helped the side clinch the title for the first time.
Most goals in Euro Final
German player Gerd Muller has the record for scoring the most goals in the final of UEFA Euro. He scored two goals in the 1972 final against the erstwhile Soviet Union.
Player to play and score in most Euros
Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo's long career at the top of the sport has seen him compete in five tournaments prior to Euro 2024, scoring at least once in each of the 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020 editions.
Most hat-tricks in a single Euro
Former French legend Michel Platini has scored the most hat-tricks in a single season of UEFA Euros. His two hat-tricks came against Belgium and Yugoslavia in 1984.
