A look at NZ pace-bowling menace Neil Wagner's top performances

NEW DELHI: Fiery New Zealand fast bowler Neil Wagner brought down the curtains on a 12-year-old Test career, which included 64 Test matches, 260 wickets, and moments of grit as well as vein-popping celebrations. In an emotional news conference before the next Test series against Australia, the 37-year-old Blackcaps bowler announced his unexpected retirement from international cricket.

Throughout his career, he has delivered countless match-winning performances, vital match-saving efforts, and memorable moments. Here, we'll highlight some of these.

Wagner vs India in Auckland, 2014 Wagner's Test career took a huge step forward in 2014 when he went from being Brendon McCullum's third seamer to becoming his primary protagonist with the ball against India in Auckland. Wagner's first-innings numbers of 4/64 were impressive. India were knocked out for 202 in response to NZ's 503. With his prized scalps, he completely turned the game in the hosts' favour, guiding them to a win 40-run with his spell of 4/62. Source: ICC





A career-best match innings figures of 7/39 The West Indies began the first Test of the series steadily in pursuit of their first breakthrough, then-NZ captain Kane Williamson handed over the ball in the 18th over to Wagner, who used his short-ball tactics. He drew the first blood-hitting Kraigg Brathwaite off a bouncer. He went on to take six more wickets in the innings, ripping through the WI's lineup with career-best figures. Source: ICC





Wagner vs Wade, 2019 The three-match Test series in Australia between the rivals may have concluded with the Aussies winning 3-0, but Wagner's bouncers against Matthew Wade grabbed headlines. During Day 3, the two engaged in a thrilling duel. "Keep coming, big boy," Wade was reported saying during the match after one of Wagner's short deliveries struck him. The struggle lasted quite some time, with the batter sledging the pacer while dealing with his back-to-back bouncers. Source: cricketcomau





Bowling through with fractured toes against Pakistan, 2020 On Day 2, Shaheen Afridi's yorker struck the bowler in the right foot. Despite this, Wagner proceeded to play the Test, surviving the struggle with painkillers. His determination resulted in such a dramatic change of circumstances that NZ won the Test with fewer than five overs remaining on the last day, cementing one of their most historic Test victories. Wagner returned 2/50 and 2/55 in the game. Source: ICC





A famous one-run victory against England in Wellington, 2023 It was joy for NZ against England, as they won by the smallest of margins: one run! The architect of this win was none other than Wagner. England entered the 2nd game of the two-match series with a 1-0 lead, looking to win their first Test series in NZ since 2008. Wagner's zest for bowling, his use of scorching bouncers, and excitement in his celebrations will be missed in both the Blackcaps camp and the cricketing world. Source: ICC



