A look at Neeraj Chopra’s gold medal throws

NEW DELHI: Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra continues his winning streak. On Friday, he clinched the Lausanne Diamond League 2023 title with the best throw of 87.66 m. Let us look at his best throws to claim gold:





Tokyo Olympics gold

Neeraj Chopra, in his early twenties, became the second Indian, after shooter Abhinav Bindra, to win an individual gold medal at the Summer Games with a best throw of 87.58 metres in the finals. He was also the first Indian track and field athlete to earn an Olympic gold medal.





Doha Diamond League 2023

Chopra had started the 2023 season with a gold win. His first throw 88.67 was enough to seal the victory for him but he still tried to push ahead.





Lausanne Diamond League 2023

India's Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra won the Lausanne Diamond League 2023 title with the best throw of 87.66 m on Friday. This was his second gold in the season.









World U20 Championships 2016

Neeraj Chopra took home the gold medal at the 2016 IAAF World U20 Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland. This effort followed an under-20 world record-breaking 86.48m attempt, which helped Chopra gain international recognition.





Zurich Diamond League 2022

Chopra had won his maiden gold medal at the Diamond League in Switzerland. He marked a throw of 88.44m to claim the title.



















