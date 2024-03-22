A look at most expensive IPL players in each franchise ahead of 17th season

NEW DELHI: The Indian Premier League 2024 is set to begin on Friday with the Chennai Super Kings set to take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Before the season, IPL 2024 auction saw the record for the most expensive players break twice. Mitchell Starc became the most expensive player with Kolkata Knight Riders securing his services for Rs 24.75 crore. Here is a look at the most expensive player of each franchise in the IPL 2024.

Mitchell Starc (KKR) Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2024 mini-auction broke the record for the most expensive player in the history of the competition. KKR secured his services for a whopping sum of Rs 24.75 crore.

Pat Cummins (SRH) Sunrisers Hyderabad bagged Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins for a hefty price tag of Rs 20.5 crore making him the second most expensive player in the history of the tournament.

Kumar Kushagra (DC) In the IPL 2024 auction Delhi Capitals went after uncapped batter Kumar Kushagra and acquired his services for a huge sum of Rs 7.2 crore.

Alzarri Joseph (RCB) Royal Challengers Bangalore's most expensive pick of the IPL 2024 auction was West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph. RCB acquired him for a price tag of Rs 11.5 crore.

Rovman Powell (RR) Rajasthan Royals secured the services of West Indies batter Rovman Powell for a sum of Rs 7.2 crore. RR will be relying on Powell's explosive cameos to propel them across the finishing line.

Daryl Mitchell (CSK) New Zealand's explosive batter Daryl Mitchell was acquired by the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings with a hefty price tag of Rs 14 crore. CSK would be relying on his experience to come in the middle order and provide the much-needed firepower.

Hardik Pandya (MI) The experienced all-rounder made his return to his boyhood franchise in a trade deal with Gujarat Titans. MI brought Pandya back for a sum of Rs 15 crore and he will lead the franchise after replacing Rohit Sharma as the captain.

Harshal Patel (PBKS) After Royal Challengers Bangalore released their second-highest leading wicket-taker, Punjab Kings swooped in and got Harshal Patel for Rs 11.75 crore. He will lead the PBKS pace attack along with Kagiso Rabada.

Shivam Mavi (LSG) The 25-year-old bowler was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs. 6.40 crore. The 25-year-old will look to make his mark in the upcoming season and try to break into India's white-ball set-up.

Shahrukh Khan (GT) The in-form batter Shahrukh Khan who is known as a finisher and playing influential cameos was acquired by Gujarat Titans for a sum of Rs. 7.40 crore.



