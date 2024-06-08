A look at major upsets in T20 World Cup

DALLAS: The United States clinched a historic win over Pakistan in a thrilling super over in the 11th match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. This is regarded as one of the biggest upsets in the history of the competition. Let's take a look at major upsets in the T20 World Cup.

Afghanistan beat West Indies West Indies won their second ICC T20 World Cup title in 2016. In their campaign, they lost only one match in the whole tournament. They went down to Afghanistan as they were not able to chase down a target of 123 runs. Source: X

Namibia beat Sri Lanka Namibia defeated Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup 2022 opener. The 2014 champions lost the game by 55 runs. They were bundled out for 108 while chasing a target of 164. Source: Instagram

Netherlands beat England The 2009 edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup took place in England. In the opening match of the competition, they lost to the Netherlands by four wickets while chasing a total of 162 runs. They won the match on the last ball of the match. Source: ICC

Zimbabwe beat Australia Zimbabwe shocked Australia as they defeated them in the ICC T20 World Cup 2007. The Zimbabwe side restricted the Men in Yellow to 138/9 in 20 overs and went on to win the match in 19.5 overs. Source: Zimbabwe Cricket