A look at India's most memorable Test wins

India vs South Africa, Johannesburg, 2006

This was India's first-ever win in South Africa, a part of the world yet unconquered with a series win. Saurav Ganguly's 51 in comeback Test guided India to 249 in 1st innings and Sreesanth's fifer helped skittle out SA for just 84. With a 165-run lead, India managed to gain a lead of 401 runs as VVS Laxman (73) helped them to 236 in the second innings. India bowled out SA for 278 in the second innings, taking a 1-0 series lead.