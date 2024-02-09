A look at India's most memorable Test wins

NEW DELHI: On this day back in 1952, India accomplished its first-ever Test win, beating England by an innings and eight runs at Madras, drawing the series 1-1. On this occasion, let us look into India's most memorable Test wins.
India vs England, The Oval 1971
India's first Test win and series win in England. After making 284 in reply to England's first innings total of 355, India trailed by 71 runs but Bhagwath Chandrashekar's 6/38 in the second innings skittled out England for 101, setting India 173 to win. Skipper Ajit Wadekar (45), Dilip Sardesai (40) and Gundappa Viswanath (33) scored crucial knocks to guide India to a memorable 4-wicket win.
India vs West Indies, Port of Spain, 1976
Viv Richards (177) guided WI to a first-innings total of 359 in 3rd Test. India could manage only 228 in the 1st innings. WI's 131 runs lead swole to 402 runs courtesy of a century from Alvin Kallicharran (103). Chasing 403, Gundappa Viswanath (112) and Sunil Gavaskar (102) cracked centuries and Mohinder Amarnath (85) chipped in with a fifty to take India to their highest successful Test chase ever.
India vs Australia, Kolkata, 2001
At one point trailing by 274 runs in reply to Australia's 445 in 1st innings, Rahul Dravid (180) and VVS Laxman (281)'s marathon partnership of 376 runs took India to 657/7 declared. India set Australia with a gigantic 384-run target and Harbhajan Singh (6/73) delivered a magnificent six-wicket haul to guide India to a win that seemed so unlikely.
India vs South Africa, Johannesburg, 2006
This was India's first-ever win in South Africa, a part of the world yet unconquered with a series win. Saurav Ganguly's 51 in comeback Test guided India to 249 in 1st innings and Sreesanth's fifer helped skittle out SA for just 84. With a 165-run lead, India managed to gain a lead of 401 runs as VVS Laxman (73) helped them to 236 in the second innings. India bowled out SA for 278 in the second innings, taking a 1-0 series lead.
India vs Australia, Brisbane, 2021
A fairy-tale ending to a hard-fought series full of injuries, racism incidents and the absence of Virat Kohli for India. Shubman Gill (91), Rishabh Pant (89*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (56) helped India chase bulk of 328 runs on day 5. The biggest contributions came from Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar, stitching a 123-run stand in the first innings and giving India a chance to fight.