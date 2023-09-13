A look at Indian players with 10,000 ODI runs

NEW DELHI: Star Indian opener Rohit Sharma reached 10,000 ODI runs against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup Super Four clash on Tuesday.

As the 'Hitman' joins an elite company, let us look at other batters from India to have scored 10,000 runs.

Sachin Tendulkar India's highest run-scorer in ODIs and overall too. In 463 matches, he scored 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83, with a strike rate of above 86. He has the best score of 200*. Sachin has a total of 49 centuries and 96 fifties in ODIs.

Virat Kohli With a still lot in his tank, Virat is on the way of becoming perhaps the best ODI batter ever. He is India's second-highest and overall fifth-highest run-scorer in ODIs. He has 13,027 runs in 279 ODIs at an average of 57.38, with 47 centuries and 65 fifties. His best score is 183.

Sourav Ganguly Perhaps the greatest left-handed batter produced by India, Ganguly scored 11,221 runs in 308 matches at an average of 40.95 and a strike rate of 73.65. He scored 22 centuries and 71 fifties in his ODI career, with the best score of 183. He is the ninth-highest scorer in ODIs.

Rahul Dravid This elegant right-hander is next up in the list. In 340 matches, he scored 10,768 runs at an average of 39.15. He scored 12 centuries and 82 fifties in 314 innings, with the best score of 153.