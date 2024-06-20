A look at 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra's best throws

NEW DELHI: Neeraj Chopra once again lived up to the expectations and clinched a gold medal in the men's javelin throw competition at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 athletics meet in Turku, Finland, on Tuesday. He brushed off competition from the other contenders with a throw of 85.97m, which came during his third attempt. However, Neeraj's hunt for the 90m mark once again continued. Over the years, he has pulled off some remarkable throws and has sent his javelin to record-breaking distances. Here is a look at Neeraj's Top-5 throws.

Stockholm Diamond League 2022 The year 2022 saw Neeraj register some of the best throws of his career. In the Stockholm Diamond League, he bettered his personal best which still stands as his best throw. In his first attempt, he sent his javelin to 89.94m which helped him better his personal best of 89.30m Source: World Athletics/X

Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 Two years ago, Neeraj broke the national record with a throw of 89.30m. Neeraj was just 24 years old when he set the national record. But in the same year, he bettered his record and the national record in the Stockholm Diamond League. Source: Olympics/X

Lausanne Diamond League 2022 In the same year, Neeraj touched the 89m mark in the Lausanne Diamond League. In the month of August, he touched 89.08m in his first attempt and clinched the top spot. Source: Diamond League

Asian Games 2023 During India's record-breaking Asian Games, Neeraj added to the nation's medal tally with a gold medal. During the Asian Games, he got tough competition from his compatriot, Kishore Jena. But Neeraj showed his class and pulled off a throw of 88.88m to claim the gold medal. Source: Neeraj Chopra/X