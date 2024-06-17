A look at final over thrillers in the 2024 T20 World Cup

NEW DELHI: The group stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 has seen some thrilling play, including record performances, upsets, and nail-biting finishes. As the teams prepare to compete in the Super Eight stage beginning June 19, we look back at the spectacular matches that came down to the wire.
India vs Pakistan
On June 9, in a match between the archrivals, India defeated Pakistan in what may be considered one of the best comebacks in T20 WC history. Pakistan's superb bowling performance restrict India's batters to 119 runs.
In reply, Mohammad Rizwan played a solid hand, but Usman Khan's dismissal in the 10th over changed the game to India's advantage. With 18 needed off the 2 overs, Naseem Shah delivered a few ferocious knocks, but India got a 6-run win.
South Africa vs Nepal
South Africa pulled off another thriller when they faced Nepal in their final group match on 15 June. Batting first, Proteas set a 116-run target. Defending a low target, Tabraiz Shamsi (4-19) eventually led SA to a one-run win.
Nepal needed 8 runs in the last over to secure a historic win. Gulshan Jha was inches away from pushing the match to the Super Over but was unable to equal the scores as Heinrich Klaasen forced a direct run-out.
South Africa vs Bangladesh
On June 10, SA and Bangladesh faced off in New York in yet another memorable nail-biting match. SA scored 113 runs, with Heinrich Klaasen scoring 46. The Proteas did not go down without a fight, taking the game to the final over, with Bangladesh needing 11 runs from the last six balls. Keshav Maharaj took two wickets, including the crucial one of Mahmudullah, who was caught in the deep by Aiden Markram as Bangladesh fell four runs short.
USA v Pakistan
In their opening fixture of the World Cup, on 6 June, Pakistan were stunned by the USA, in the Super Over thriller. Batting first, the Asian side set a 160-run target. USA kept fighting till the very end with Monak Patel, Aaron Jones and Andries Gousall making valuable contributions to force the game to a Super Over. In the Super Over, USA scored 18 runs and then Saurabh Netravalkar followed it up with a solid effort as Pakistan fell short by five runs.
Namibia v Oman
On 3 June, the T20 World Cup witnessed its first Super Over in an encounter between the two teams from Group C that ended on level terms after both innings. Namibia restricted Oman to just 109 runs. Mehran Khan’s incredible spell with the ball in the second innings. In the Super Over, Wiese and Erasmus showed their skills with the bat as Namibia scored 21 runs. During Oman's Super Over, Wiese delivered once more with the ball and picked a wicket for 10 runs.
