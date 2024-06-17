A look at final over thrillers in the 2024 T20 World Cup

India vs Pakistan

On June 9, in a match between the archrivals, India defeated Pakistan in what may be considered one of the best comebacks in T20 WC history. Pakistan's superb bowling performance restrict India's batters to 119 runs.

In reply, Mohammad Rizwan played a solid hand, but Usman Khan's dismissal in the 10th over changed the game to India's advantage. With 18 needed off the 2 overs, Naseem Shah delivered a few ferocious knocks, but India got a 6-run win.

Source: ICC/ X