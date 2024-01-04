A look at David Warner's best Test knocks

180 against India, January 2012

Warner played one of his best Test knocks against India without any support from batters after him, smashing 180 in 159 balls with 20 fours and five sixes to guide Australia to a 208-run lead over India, who was bundled out for 161 in the first innings. Australia won the match by an innings and 37 runs. Warner was crowned as the 'Player of the Match'.