A look at David Warner's best Test knocks

NEW DELHI: Australian opener is playing his final Test of his career against Pakistan at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). On this occasion, let us look at some of his best Test knocks.
335* against Pakistan, December 2019
In the second Test at Adelaide, Warner bullied the Pakistan bowling attack with his 335* in 418 balls, smashing 39 fours and a six in his marathon knock that guided Aussies to 589/3 declared. Pakistan lost the Test by an innings and 48 runs. Warner got the 'Player of the Match' award.
135 against South Africa, March 2014
In the decider Test, Warner's 135 set the ton, taking Australia to 494/7 declared. In the second innings, Warner scored 145 in 156 balls, with 13 fours and four sixes to help Australia win the match by 245 runs to win the series.
180 against India, January 2012
Warner played one of his best Test knocks against India without any support from batters after him, smashing 180 in 159 balls with 20 fours and five sixes to guide Australia to a 208-run lead over India, who was bundled out for 161 in the first innings. Australia won the match by an innings and 37 runs. Warner was crowned as the 'Player of the Match'.
200* against South Africa, December 2022
One of Warner's career-defining innings. Amid criticism over poor Test form over last few months, Warner responded with an attacking 200* in 255 balls, with 16 fours and two sixes, winning the 'Player of the Match' with this match-winning double ton.
123* against New Zealand, December 2011
In a low-scoring match during a run-chase of 241, Warner playing his second Test, smashed 123 in 170 balls, with 14 fours. He single-handedly took the Aussies near a win but they lost by 7 runs. This was Warner's maiden century.