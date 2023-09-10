A look at career, accomplishments of England's WC-winning skipper Eoin Morgan on his birthday

ENGLAND: Eoin Morgan, England's World-Cup winning skipper turns 37 today. Not only this left-hander was a brilliant middle-order batter with a solid record, but also a captain who led England to a "white-ball revolution", which took them to their maiden 50-over World Cup title at home in 2019 with fearlessness and confidence at its centre. Let us have a look at Morgan's career, accomplishments.

Played for Ireland (2006-09)





Before playing for England, Morgan played for Ireland, representing them in 23 ODIs from 2006-2009 and scoring 744 runs with one century and five fifties. Morgan made his debut for England in 2009 and as they say, the rest is history.

ODI career





In 248 ODIs, Morgan has scored 7,701 runs at an average of 39.29 and a strike rate of 91.16. He has scored 14 centuries and 47 fifties, with the best score of 148. He is England's most-capped ODI player, with 225 appearances. Also with 6,957 runs at an average of 39.75 with 13 centuries and 42 fifties, he is England's highest-run-scorer in ODIs. He has the second-highest number of ODI tons for England, with Joe Root (16) at the top.



Test career





Shifting to England helped Morgan get much-needed Test cricket exposure. He represented the Three Lions in 16 Tests, scoring 700 runs at an average of 30.43. He has scored two centuries and three fifties, with the best score of 130.



T20I career





He also represented England in 115 T20Is, scoring 2,458 runs at an average of 28.58 and a strike rate of over 136. He has scored 14 half-centuries in this format, with the best score of 91. He is the second-highest run-scorer for England in this format, next to Jos Buttler (2,766 runs)



Member of the 2010 T20 World Cup winning team





Morgan was also the part of England team that won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2010, which was England's first-ever major cricketing title. In that tournament, he scored 183 runs in seven matches at an average of 36.60, with one fifty. He also led England in 72 T20Is, winning 42, losing 27, tying two and ending one as a no-result. He has a win percentage of 58.33.



Captain of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup team





With 371 runs in 10 innings at an average of 41.22, with one century and a fifty, Morgan had a huge role to play in this maiden title win. His knock of 148 in 71 balls against Afghanistan is one of the most memorable in WC history, as it had four boundaries and a whopping 17 sixes, the highest-ever in ODI history. He led England in 126 ODI matches, winning 76, losing 40, tying two and eight no-result. He has a win percentage of 60.31.





