A look at batters with most runs in T20 WC 2024 so far

NEW DELHI: The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in West Indies and USA has not been a very batter friendly tournament so far, but has still seen some memorable performances with the bat.

Let us look at top run scorers so far.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan) The young Afghanistan batter Gurbaz is the top run-scorer in the tournament so far, with 167 runs in three games at an average of 55.66 and a strike rate of above 154. He has scored two half-centuries, with the best score of 80.

Source: Rahmanullah Gurbaz X







Aaron Jones (USA) Aaron Jones, the USA vice-captain, set the tournament on fire with a knock of 94* in 40 balls, with four boundaries and 10 sixes against Canada in the tournament opener. He is the second-highest run-scorer in the competition, with 141 runs in three games at an average of 141.00 and a strike rate of 160.22. In testing conditions in the USA, where some of the sport's superstars have found it tough to score, he has batted with incredible control.

Source: ICC







David Warner (USA) The Australian veteran is playing his last ever international tournament. He has set the tournament on fire with his explosive cameos at the top, scoring 115 runs in three games at an average of 38.33 and a strike rate of 153.33 and one half-century. His best score is 75.

Source: ICC







Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan) The Afghanistan opener has been a reliable partner for Rahmanullah Gurbaz during this competition. In three matches, he has scored 114 runs at an average of 38.00 and a strike rate of 121.00, with the best score of 70.

Source: ICC







Andries Gous (USA) Another USA batter is the list. Gous has scored 102 runs at an average of 34.00 and a strike rate of 132.46, with a half-century. His best score is 65.

Source: X





