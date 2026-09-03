A first for India at Asian Games: Safeguarding Officer to tackle abuse or neglect

Narang is the President of the Softball Association of India and was a part of the erstwhile Boxing India's administrative set-up.

She is an internationally-certified Safeguarding Officer. The 20th Asian Games will run from September 19 to October 4 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

"It's a very broad role which will cover something as small as neglect to something as grievous as mental harassment or worse sexual harassment. My job is to give athletes a safe space to express themselves whether it is psychological abuse or harassment or bullying, neglect and isolation.

"The process of dealing with these complaints will be kept confidential to inspire confidence among athletes," Narang told PTI.