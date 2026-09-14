A few underwhelming shows do not define Indian team: Abhishek Sharma

Sharma played a blistering 82-run knock in the opening T20 International against Afghanistan, chasing a 157-run target look effortless at the Ferozeshah Kotla as India won by seven wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

India’s performances in their recent white ball series against Ireland and England had been underwhelming, with the team losing the T20I series in Ireland 0-2 before going down in the T20I and ODI series in England.

"I still remember two years back, we decided we want to play a certain way and dominate all teams. It worked for a year. But one or two (bad) series won't define our batting. As openers, you want to give a good start as an opener," said Sharma.