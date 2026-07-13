8 Indians enter finals, 7 bronze medals secured in Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing C'ships

Nisha (54kg) defeated Hyeju Lee of Korea, while Nikita Chand (60kg) registered a win against Sarii Kokufu of Japan.

Kajal (65kg) sailed past Gulzina Melsvek of Kyrgyzstan on Sunday. In all the bouts referees had to stop the contest due to the Indians' overwhelming domination.

In the higher weight categories, Muskan (75kg) won 5:0 against Toirova Oysha of Uzbekistan while Priyanka (+80kg) recorded a dominant 5:0 win over Panar Seiitkhankyzy Kazakhstan.