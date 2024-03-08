5th Test, Day 2 (Stumps): India posts 473/8 against England, lead by 255 runs

CHENNAI: Kuldeep Yadav (27*) and Jasprit Bumrah (19*) played an obdurate innings adding valuable runs to India's lead against England in the Day 2 of the fifth test at Dharamsala. The Men in Blue are at 473 for the loss of eight wickets taking a mammoth lead of 255 runs.



Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill vanished shortly after scoring tons. Debutant Devdutt Padikkal (65) and Sarfaraz Khan (56) played well for their fifties but were unable to convert it to three figures. India suffered a lower middle order slump, thanks to Tom Hartley and Shoaib Bashir. However, Kuldeep and Bumrah haven't succumbed yet taking the Indian innings till the closure of the day.