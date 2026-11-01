5th T20I: Shreyas, Kishan score fifties but NZ limit India to 191/8

India, who enjoy an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series, went through three contrasting phases in their innings — an early stutter, a middle-over acceleration, and then a rather lukewarm finish.

Iyer (50, 23b) and Kishan (61, 32b) shared an alliance of 107 runs in little more than seven overs as India enjoyed a productive middle segment.

There was a bit of purchase for pacers in the track, but Iyer and Kishan were hardly bothered.

Kishan was a bit slow off the block, making just 13 runs off 11 balls but there was no looking back once he got his eye in.

The transformation came along with a boundary to the long-off off pacer Nathan Smith and a cut six over point off Blair Tickner.

At the other end, Shreyas, who could not get a big score after registering his maiden T20I hundred against the West Indies last month, had no such teething issues.