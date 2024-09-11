4th Khelo India women's judo premier league kicks-off

CHENNAI: The Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Tamil Nadu Judo Association, under the auspices of the Judo Federation of India, have kicked off the fourth edition of the South Zone Women's Khelo India Premier League on Wednesday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

This edition will feature nearly 1,500 matches played over the next three days by 800 girls from six South Zone states: Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. They will compete in four age categories for medal honors, with the grand finale slated to take place in Kerala.