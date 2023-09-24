3X3 Basketball Nationals: TN team unbeaten heading into final day

CHENNAI: India's first ever National Level 3 x 3 Basketball Championship kicked off the second day of proceedings at the Nehru Indoor Stadium. The men's and women's divisions of Tamil Nadu are accumulating continuous success.

A total of 32 teams participated in the second day round of matches. In the men's category, the Tamil Nadu team defeated the Railway team with a score of 19-11 and continued its victory run.

Kerala defeated Uttar Pradesh 17-16 and Punjab defeated Maharashtra 21-10. Madhya Pradesh defeated Meghalaya 10-7 and in another match Madhya Pradesh defeated Haryana 14-9. In the women's category, Tamil Nadu defeated Uttar Pradesh by 21-16.

Also Delhi beat team Bihar by 21 - 6, Telangana beat Punjab by 21-15 and Kerala beat Assam by 21 to 13.

The 16 teams with the most points will compete in the quarter-finals, semifinals and finals on the final day tomorrow.