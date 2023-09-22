3X3 basketball Nationals from Friday

CHENNAI: The Nehru Indoor Basketball stadium is fully set for the 3rd 3x3 senior basketball National championship of both the Men and Women’s Category from 22nd to 24th September 2023 at Namma Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The 3x3 basketball (pronounced three-ex-three) is a variation of basketball that features two teams of three players competing in a half-court set-up with one basket. 3x3 basketball is a great way for coaches and players to evaluate and improve on individual skill development.

The Game is a single period of 10 minutes. The winner is the first team to score 21 points or the team with the highest score at the end of 10 minutes. The 3rd 3x3 Senior National Championship will witness 56 teams, consisting of 224 Best players all across the country.

Basketball players from all over the country will put their skills to the test as they battle it out for the top honors.

The game will be played under FIBA 3x3 Rules and will be witnessed by over 8,000 spectators. This event is organized by Tamil Nadu Basketball of India (TNBA) under the aegis of the Basketball Federation of India (BFI). The Winner team in the Men Section will book its tickets for the FIBA Tour Challengers to be held in Goa in the month of October 2023.

The event is to have its preliminary round on day one 22nd September 2023 followed by pre quarterfinals and quarterfinals on 23rd September 2023 and semifinals & finals with the closing ceremony on 24th September 2023. The TNBA aims to make this event a spectacular one for all basketball fans.