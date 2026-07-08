3rd T20I: Indian batting falls apart as England win by 125 runs to take 2-0 lead

This was India's worst T20I defeat in terms of margin of runs as only four batters got into double digits.

England took 2-0 lead in the five-match series having also won the second game. The first match was abandoned.

Tearaway quicks Archer (3/29 in 3 overs) and Tongue (4/28 in 4 overs) bowled with a lot of fire and hostility inside the Powerplay as India surrendered meekly getting shot out for 76 runs in 11.4 overs in pursuit of 202 on Tuesday.