3rd T20I: Batters have to be flexible and their performances were commendable, says Suryakumar

HYDERABAD: India had a day to remember at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here when they won the third T20I against Bangladesh by 133 runs to win the series 3-0. After the series win was achieved, skipper Suryakumar Yadav commended the batters’ for their superb performances and being flexible.

Electing to bat first, India smashed a massive 297/6 - the second-highest score in men's T20I history against Bangladesh at Hyderabad. Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson smashed a breath-taking 111 off 47 balls – laced with 11 fours and eight sixes at a strike-rate of 236.17.

Suryakumar Yadav supported him well by hitting 75 runs off just 35 balls, while the lower-order chipped in to help India get their highest-ever total in men’s T20Is. With India winning the series, it means they are on a 16-match unbeaten streak in the T20I series at home.

"I think we've achieved a lot as a team. They had said (they) wanted to have selfless cricketers and to be a selfless team, enjoying each others' performances. That camaraderie is coming off. Gauti bhai said the same thing before the series that no one is bigger than the team, no matter if you are on 49 or 99, you have to hit the ball out of the field.”

“That's what Sanju did today. We have to be flexible when it comes to batting and bowling. Bowlers who can have to chip in. Batters have to be flexible and their performances were commendable. Just maintain the good habits on the field. Just be the same," said Suryakumar after the match ended.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto admitted the side didn’t play its best cricket on tour and felt they needed to change their ways of playing the format in all departments. "We didn't play our best cricket. We didn't execute our plans as a batting unit. Couple of overs we bowled well in some matches but today we didn't bowl well.”

“We need to believe in ourselves that we can compete against any team. We need to change our home wickets and players need to take responsibility. Today the way Hridoy batted was impressive. I liked the seamers were trying to execute their plans. Our top order needs to improve though."