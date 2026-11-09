3rd ODI: Rohit in focus as India eye series-clinching win over NZ

India lead 2-0 in the five-match rubber, but barring Virat Kohli's majestic knock at Eden Park, none of the other batters, including skipper Shubman Gill and the experienced Rohit, have looked particularly comfortable in conditions that have suited fast bowlers.

For Gill, ensuring a series win will be top of the agenda as he won't be playing the last two games of the series. He will shift his focus to red-ball cricket to prepare for the opening Test against the Black Caps scheduled to be played in Wellington.

A good knock and a series-clinching win will certainly be a big boost for the skipper before he leads the team in a crucial Test series, leaving Shreyas Iyer in charge of the side for the last two ODIs to be played in Tauranga.

The third game at Seddon Park could well be another rain-curtailed affair and the cold, wet conditions will once again turn the track into a paradise for seam movement and extra bounce, a double whammy for the batters.