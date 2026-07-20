3rd ODI: Duckett's 141 edges Rohit's 138 as England beat India by 27 runs, win series 2-1

Chasing a whopping target of 388, India mounted a spirited challenge but ultimately finished at 360 for seven as the hosts executed a disciplined death-bowling display to seal a well-earned victory. Earlier in the day, England's batting line-up produced a relentless display of batsmanship that left India's bowlers bruised as they posted a mammoth 387/3, registering the highest List A score at the 'Home of Cricket.'

The primary difference between the two sides lay in England's explosive finish with the bat, where they plundered a decisive 82 runs from the final five overs, and a game-changing post-30th-over spell from young Jacob Bethell.

With his part-time left-arm spin, Bethell turned the match on its head by delivering an economical seven-over spell, conceding just 49 runs and claiming the prized scalp of Rohit, which triggered an Indian batting collapse from a commanding 260 for one to a precarious 329 for seven. Apart from Bethell, Sam Curran stood out with his clever slower balls to strangle India's charge and end up with figures of 4-75.

Opting to bat, England's charge was led by a brilliant Ben Duckett hitting 141 off 135 balls, laced with 18 fours and one six. He was well-supported in a 192-run stand with Bethell, who hit a 93-ball 91, studded with 11 fours and two sixes. India endured a grueling day in the field as their depleted bowling attack failed to contain England.

With pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah injured, the Indian team management elected to field only five frontline bowlers, a tactical move that backfired as they failed to wrest any control after Duckett and Bethell laid a solid foundation. Bethell, despite his struggles in between, batted with flair and confidence to get his first ODI fifty as an opener with a top-edge pull off Arshdeep Singh.

His knock carried emotional resonance, coming days after the passing of Sir Garfield Sobers, whom Bethell credited as a formative influence in his quest to play for England. He eventually fell for 91 to Prasidh, but not before stitching a monumental 192-run opening stand with Duckett - the highest for any wicket by England against India in ODIs.