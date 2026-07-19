3rd ODI: Bumrah misses out as England opt to bat first in series decider

Bumrah was seen taking a fitness test ahead of the coin toss at Lord’s, but after failing it, he was ruled out of the clash. With Bumrah and Washington Sundar, who was ruled out due to hamstring strain, unavailable, India have brought in Prince Yadav and Arshdeep Singh.

Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul is fit again after missing the second ODI in Cardiff due to illness and replaces Shivam Dube. "We were in a great position in Cardiff but then lost too many wickets in the middle overs so hopefully we can get good runs today.

“We're not the one who rely on stats so much. We think he's (Arshdeep) a great bowler, and we were looking for four seamers on this ground. We have seen in the middle overs, spinners don't really offer much as compared to the fast bowlers," said India skipper Shubman Gill.