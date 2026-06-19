3rd India vs Afghanistan ODI: Jaiswal, Rahul, Rana in focus

While Rahul's spot in the one-day squad has never really been in doubt, Jaiswal would welcome a heavy knock to stake his claim for a space in the already-crowded top-order.

Jaiswal was brought back to the 50-over format for the first time since December 2025, and he was dismissed for 4 in the second match against the Afghans at Lucknow.

The left-hander had made an unbeaten 116 against South Africa at Visakhapatnam in his previous appearance but since then the return of Ishan Kishan has added one more contender to the top-order positions.