The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi went hammer and tongs to reset the records of fastest List A hundred and double hundred, smacking a whopping 28 sixes and seven fours to make 204 off a mere 53 balls against the UAE in India's seven-wicket win in the one-day format tournament on Tuesday.

Sooryavanshi said his mind was "diverted" due to ordinary returns in last few outings but a chat with Yuvraj changed things for the better.

"I spoke with Yuvraj Singh sir for about half an hour. He explained to me a lot about batting. I was concerned about a few things and I spoke to him openly...that these are the issues I am facing when I am batting in the middle," Sooryavanshi said in a video shared by the BCCI.

"For about half an hour, he explained me a lot of things and said only one thing that if I play 20 balls, the score will be a lot different. He also explained some technical things and that helped me."

Sooryavanshi said with the wicket being friendly for batting, he was able to back his game while not repeating certain mistakes.

"The mindset was to analyse the wicket, I looked at a couple of deliveries closely and the balls were coming nicely on the bat, so I backed my game," he said.

"It is not easy...in fact, even in my last domestic cricket match I did not score runs. My mind was a little diverted with what was happening. But I spoke with Yuvi sir who is my idol. You listen to all that your idol says carefully and I did the same.

"He told me a lot of important things, point-to-point, and later on I also watched the videos of my batting and I also felt that I was making a mistake at a certain point," he added.