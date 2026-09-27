3 Indian boxers storm into semis, assure medals in Asian Games

Parveen defeated world championships silver medallist Navbakhor Khamidova of Uzbekistan by a 5-0 margin to move into the women's 65kg semifinals.

Narender (+90kg) added another medal to his bronze from the previous edition after forcing the referee to stop his quarterfinal against Thailand's Adthapong Saengtep in less than two minutes.

The Indian super heavyweight unleashed a barrage of heavy blows on his Thai opponent, forcing the referee to give Saengtep three standing counts before stopping the contest.

Ankush, who won Commonwealth Games gold last month in Glasgow, notched a 5-0 unanimous decision win over Tajikistan's Nekruz Salimov in the men's 80kg quarterfinal.

It was, however, the end of the road for Commonwealth Games champion Sachin, who went down 0-5 to local favourite Shunsuke Kitamoto of Japan in the men's 60kg quarterfinal.