2nd Youth Test: Pangalia’s century with No 11 lifts India to 492

CHENNAI: Saurashtra wicketkeeper-batter Harvansh Singh Pangalia exhibited remarkable maturity and skill to score a hundred while batting with No 11, propelling India to 492 against Australia on day two of the second youth Test here on Tuesday.

Pangalia’s innings of 117 runs came off just 143 balls, featuring six sixes and seven boundaries as he showcased exceptional judgment and composure.

At one point, he was on 45 runs when India lost two wickets in quick succession leaving it at 402/9.

However, the 17-year-old remained undeterred and forged a remarkable partnership with Anmoljeet Singh (11), adding 90 runs for the last wicket in just 107 balls.

In response, Australia found itself in a challenging position at 142/3 after 44 overs, trailing India by 350 runs.

Skipper Oliver Peake was unbeaten on 62 from 113 balls (8x4, 1x6), in the company of Alex Lee Young (45 batting; 99b, 6x4) at stumps on day two.

Resuming on 316/5, India suffered an early setback on day two as skipper Soham Patwardhan was dismissed in the third over, clean bowled by Ollie Patterson (2/74) for just two runs added to his overnight score.

Pangalia, who was on seven runs at the start of the day, displayed commendable resolve and skill as he formed valuable partnerships with Mohamed Enaan (26) and Samarth Nagaraj (20).

These small but crucial alliances helped stabilise the innings before Pangalia truly stepped up after India lost two quick wickets, showcasing his ability to anchor the innings and drive the team forward.

Pangalia’s dominance at the crease was so pronounced that the Australian bowlers grew increasingly frustrated in their efforts to dismiss him, ultimately resorting to using nine bowlers throughout the innings.

Harry Hoekstra, Christian Howe, Ollie Patterson, and Lachlan Ranaldo each claimed two wickets.

Australian innings began shakily, losing both its openers for 22 runs inside 10 overs.

This was quickly followed by the dismissal of Simon Budge, who managed only five runs before being bowled by Anmoljeet Singh.

The Australian side looked vulnerable at 42/3, but captain Peake steadied the ship with a resilient innings.

Peake found a valuable ally in Young, who contributed 45 runs off 99 balls.

Together, they provided some stability to the innings in an unbroken partnership of 100 runs (170 balls).

On the bowling front, Enaan was the standout performer for India, claiming 2/27 in his 12 overs, while Samarth and Chetan Sharma kept the pressure on with tight spells. India leads the series 1-0.

Brief scores: India 492 in 133.3 overs (H Pangalia 117, N Pandya 94, KP Karthikeya 71, S Patwardhan 63, N Kumar 61) vs Australia 142/3 in 44 overs (O Peake 62 batting, AL Young 45 batting)