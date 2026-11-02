2nd Unofficial Test: Siraj gets 4, Mukesh takes 5 but India A concede 1st innings lead

Replying to India A's first innings score of 346, New Zealand A, who were reduced to 338 for 8, finished their first innings at 424. The last two wickets yielded 86 runs to provide the hosts a handy lead.

Speedster Siraj took 4/118 in 35 overs while seamer Mukesh Kumar grabbed 5 for 87 in 29 overs to share the bulk of the spoils.

At stumps, India A reached 32 for no loss in their second innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal (20 batting) and Sai Sudharsan (11 batting) negotiating the remaining 11 overs of the day safely.

For the Indian senior team support staff, Siraj adding miles to his legs at a venue where the team will play the second Test against New Zealand is certainly a big positive. The Test series against the Black Caps begins on November 19.

Bowling 35 overs is the kind of workout that head coach Gautam Gambhir and Morne Morkel would be pleased with before Siraj links up with the ODI squad at the end of this game.

He looked sharp even with the old ball and was incisive with the new one. His seam bowling partner Mukesh was good with both the first and second new ball but not so much when the Kookaburra became semi-new and subsequently old.