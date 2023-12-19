Sudharsan, Rahul's fifties power India to 211 against South Africa in 2nd ODI

GQEBERHA [South Africa]: Fighting knocks from Sai Sudharsan and KL powered India to 211 in 46.2 overs against South Africa in the second ODI of the three-match series at St George's Park on Tuesday. The Indian batting lineup found it a little difficult against South African bowlers as they were bundled out for 211 in 46.2 overs.

Put to bat first, India suffered a big blow as Nandre Burger drew first blood in the first over of the inning, removing opener Ruturaj Gaikwad for 4. The left-handed batter Tilak Varma then came out to bat.

Proteas pacers put India batters in a strong chokehold as they restricted runs. Sudharsan in the 7th over opened his hands as he slammed Beuran Hendricks for back-to-back two fours.

Nandre Burger then removed Tilak Varma for 10 in the over. In the 20th over of the game, Sudharsan brought up his half-century. Captain KL Rahul joined hands with Sudharsan and kept the scoreboard ticking.

However, Sudharsan's stay at the crease was cut short by Lizaad Williams after he scored a fine 62 runs off 83 deliveries. Beuran Hendricks got rewarded for some consistent bowling as he removed Sanju Samson for 12. The left-handed batter, Rinku Singh, then came out to bat and opened his tally with a cracking four off Keshav Maharaj.

Captain Rahul also brought up his 18th ODI fifty in 60 deliveries. Shortly after slamming a half-century, Rahul was dismissed by Burger, who bagged his third wicket of the match. Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh then tried to take charge.

Brief score: India 211 (46.2) (Sai Sudharsan 62, KL Rahul 56; Nandre Burger 3-30) vs South Africa.