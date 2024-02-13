2nd edition of TNDPL to commence from Feb 14

CHENNAI: The second edition of Tamil Nadu Doctors Premier League (TNDPL), an exclusive cricket league for doctors, is set to commence from February 14, 2024, till February 18, 2024.

Marking the beginning of the 2nd edition of the league Indian cricketer T Natarajan along with Dr Prashanth Rajagopalan, Director, MGM Group, unveiled the Coveted Trophy and launched the vibrant team jerseys.

The league will be conducted at four different grounds across Chennai.

The Tamil Nadu Doctors Premier League is organized in collaboration with MGM Healthcare and Tamil Nadu Doctors Cricket Association (TNDCA) this year.

The TNDCA is a non-profit organization started by doctors around the state with cricket as their passion.

The second edition of the TNDCA's goal is to bring doctors from in and around Tamil Nadu to participate and compete at the highest level. This is a recreational activity for doctors who are rather busy round-the-clock taking care of others.

This league will be a venue for them to nurture their passion for cricket, the event brings in all the doctors from various cities across Tamil Nadu together.

Match Details:

Over the five days, there will be 60 matches conducted at four different venues in the city. The venues are Wahe Guru Cricket Ground, Pbel Cricket Ground, and Tagore Medical College Grounds. There will be three matches conducted at each venue consisting of 20 overs every day.

Twenty-two teams from across Tamil Nadu will participate in the league namely Invincible XI. Medi Hitterz, CBCC Thanjavur, Chemco Cruisers, Madras Medical College Cricket Club, Royal Strikers Chennai, JIPMER Cricket Club, UCA Medicos, Surgical strikers, Vellore Super Kings, ORCC, Dindigul Dons, (XV) Mighty Medicos, SRMC CC, Madras Medicos CC, Pondy Strikers Club, Trichy Tyrants, KDCC, Thillai Thunders and Chennai Master Blasters.

Winners of the tournament will be awarded Rs 1 lakh, and the runner-up will get Rs 50,000.

The event will be hosted by Dr. Roshan Santhosham, Secretary, Tamil Nadu Doctor Premier League, and Dr N Vignesh Karthik, Joint Secretary, Tamil Nadu Doctor Premier League under the presence of cricketer T Natarajan, Anand Krishnan, Director, Namma Veedu Vasantha Bhavan Hotel, Ashok Sigamani (President, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association) and Dr Jayaraj (President, TNDCA).