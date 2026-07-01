24 years later, Paraguay scripts perfect comeback tale

Turns out, they are not; these sides are here to shake things up, as Paraguay and Morocco showed first-hand, beating European behemoths like Germany and the Netherlands.

Before Tuesday, Germany had never lost to Paraguay, never lost a penalty shoot-out in World Cups, yet even as the odds favoured them, it was the sixth-best side from South America which took home the honours.

Paraguay’s run in the South American qualifier was far from just being sixth-best, as the La Albirroja beat Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Uruguay. But its biggest win was when it beat the four-time World Cup holders Germany in the Round of 32.