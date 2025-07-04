24 teams to participate in Durand Cup football from July 23

NEW DELHI: A total of 24 teams will vie for the top honours in the 134th edition of the Durand Cup, Asia's oldest football tournament, to be played across five states from July 23 till August 23.

The 24 teams will be divided into six groups and the world's third oldest tournament will be played in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Manipur, Meghalaya and Assam.

President Droupadi Murmu unveiled the trophies of the tournament, organised by the Indian Army, at a function at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Friday.

The event was also attended by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the Indian Armed Forces Anil Chauhan, chief of Indian Army Upendra Dwivedi, chief Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh and chief of Indian Navy Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.

Addressing the gathering, President Murmu said: "Sports promote discipline, determination and team spirit. Sports have the unique power to connect people, regions and countries. In India, it has been a powerful tool for national integration. All fellow citizens get thrilled when the tricolour flies at the Olympics or any international event.

"I am happy to join this tradition of unveiling the Durand Cup trophies. It's Asia's oldest football tournament, with top teams participating. This year it will be held in Eastern & North-East India, where football is cultural identity. Football teaches strategy and endurance. Kudos to armed forces for sustaining it."