22 nations to compete in Asian Table Tennis Championships in Bhubaneswar from Oct 11

NEW DELHI: After the UAE’s withdrawal, 22 nations have now confirmed participation in the 28th ITTF-ATTU Asian Table Tennis Team Championships in Bhubaneswar, with more than 500 participants expected, organisers said.

The event, set for October 11-15 at Kalinga Stadium, marks the first time Odisha will host an Asian-level table tennis championship.

The Odisha State Table Tennis Association will welcome over 500 participants, including 450 players and support staff, as well as 70–80 Asian Table Tennis Union officials.

The championships return to India after 16 years and promise high-quality competition, with Asia dominating the world stage in the sport.

Heavyweights China, Japan and Korea will field 10-member squads in both men’s and women’s sections, accompanied by sizeable support teams, treating the event as vital preparation for the 2026 World Team Championships in London.

For other nations across Central, South-East, and West Asia, Bhubaneswar presents an invaluable opportunity.

With 12 slots open in each section, teams beyond the top three will be battling fiercely for qualification.

The ATTU Executive Board will meet in Bhubaneswar on October 13 during the championships to deliberate on development programmes and the sport’s roadmap in Asia.