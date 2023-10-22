22-member Indian Women's Team announced for AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers Round 2

NEW DELHI: Indian Women's Team head coach Thomas Dennerby has announced the 22-member squad that will travel to Uzbekistan for the Round 2 AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers.

The Blue Tigresses have been clubbed in Group C of the Round 2 qualifiers, alongside Japan on October 26, Vietnam on October 29, and Uzbekistan on November 1. The team that finishes at the top of the three groups, and the best out of the three runners-ups will make it to Round 3 of the qualifiers, according to a press release from All India Football Federation (AIFF).

While India (ranked 61) is set to face some tough opponents, all of whom are ranked higher than the Blue Tigresses - Japan (8), Vietnam (34), Uzbekistan (50) - Dennerby feels that his wards are a much stronger unit now, than they were before.

"Of course, Japan is a very strong side, and Vietnam and Uzbekistan are also higher ranked than us, but we will do whatever we can to qualify," he said. "I guess it's going to be tough to beat Japan for the top spot. So realistically, we should be very happy with second place," added Dennerby.

Indian Women's Team squad: Sowmiya Narayanasamy, Shreya Hooda, Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Ashalata Devi Loitongbam, Sweety Devi Ngangbam, Ritu Rani, Ranjana Chanu Sorokhaibam, Dalima Chhibber, Manisa Panna, Shilky Devi Hemam, Astam Oraon, Priyangka Devi Naorem, Anju Tamang, Indumathi Kathiresan, Sangita Basfore, Grace Dangmei, Soumya Guguloth, Renu, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Bala Devi Ngangom, Sanju, Manisha Kalyan. Head Coach: Thomas Dennerby.