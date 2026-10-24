21-point advantage: Goa Aces's Luviwe Sambudla moves into clear lead

CHENNAI: Goa Aces JA Racing’s Luviwe Sambudla emerged as the weekend’s standout performer, claiming two victories and a third-place finish to take the F4 India championship lead, while 15-year-old Aaron Mehta of Kolkata Royal Tigers made history by becoming the youngest race winner in the championship’s history here on Friday at the Madras International Circuit in Chennai.
Sambudla turned a five-point deficit into a 21-point championship advantage, moving to 138 points ahead of Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru’s Aris Kyriakou on 117. Across the 3.717-kilometre circuit, Sambudla showcased exceptional pace and racecraft, winning the opening two races from sixth on the grid before completing his weekend on the podium.
The opening race saw Kyriakou take the early lead, with Mehta initially keeping pace and Sambudla making up two places on the opening lap. As the wet conditions tested the field, Sambudla worked his way past Mehta for second before capitalising on a loss of rear grip from Kyriakou on lap nine to seize the lead. Ntiyiso Mabunda, who started tenth for Speed Demons Delhi, produced an impressive recovery drive, overtaking Mehta and Kyriakou to move into second, while Goa Aces JA Racing’s Aryan Narola also joined the fight at the front.
With rain returning to the circuit, Sambudla pulled clear to win by 9.606 seconds, setting the fastest lap in 1:48.647. Ntiyiso Mabunda completed a remarkable climb from tenth to second, with Narola finishing third. Mehta crossed the line fourth, while Kyriakou had to settle for fifth. Speed Demons Delhi’s Krishay Gutte finished sixth as the highest-placed Indian driver. The result handed Sambudla a 10-point championship lead and shifted the momentum decisively in his favour.
Sambudla carried that form into the second race, once again starting sixth under the reverse-grid format. Working his way through the field, the Goa Aces JA Racing driver secured his second consecutive victory in 33:22.590 after 13 laps, but the contest proved considerably closer. Ntiyiso Mabunda maintained the pressure throughout, finishing just 1.211 seconds behind the winner, while Sambudla recorded the fastest lap in 1:50.071.
The weekend’s defining moment came in the third race, as Mehta converted pole position into a breakthrough victory. The Kolkata Royal Tigers teenager held his nerve through a race punctuated by incidents, a red flag and a safety car intervention before resisting a late charge from Ntiyiso Mabunda to win by just 0.546 seconds.
The Chennai round has significantly reshaped the championship battle, with Sambudla moving from five points behind Kyriakou to a 21-point lead after winning twice and finishing on the podium in all three races. With the championship continuing onto its next round, Sambudla leaves Chennai firmly in control of the standings.