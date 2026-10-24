21-point advantage: Goa Aces's Luviwe Sambudla moves into clear lead

Sambudla turned a five-point deficit into a 21-point championship advantage, moving to 138 points ahead of Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru’s Aris Kyriakou on 117. Across the 3.717-kilometre circuit, Sambudla showcased exceptional pace and racecraft, winning the opening two races from sixth on the grid before completing his weekend on the podium.

The opening race saw Kyriakou take the early lead, with Mehta initially keeping pace and Sambudla making up two places on the opening lap. As the wet conditions tested the field, Sambudla worked his way past Mehta for second before capitalising on a loss of rear grip from Kyriakou on lap nine to seize the lead. Ntiyiso Mabunda, who started tenth for Speed Demons Delhi, produced an impressive recovery drive, overtaking Mehta and Kyriakou to move into second, while Goa Aces JA Racing’s Aryan Narola also joined the fight at the front.

With rain returning to the circuit, Sambudla pulled clear to win by 9.606 seconds, setting the fastest lap in 1:48.647. Ntiyiso Mabunda completed a remarkable climb from tenth to second, with Narola finishing third. Mehta crossed the line fourth, while Kyriakou had to settle for fifth. Speed Demons Delhi’s Krishay Gutte finished sixth as the highest-placed Indian driver. The result handed Sambudla a 10-point championship lead and shifted the momentum decisively in his favour.