20th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy: Ganesh sparkles with ball

CHENNAI: Riding on a fantastic spell of seven for 18 from M Ganesh, Ashok Leyland Ennore earned a eight-wicket win over Employees Provident Fund Organisation in Group A of 20th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy.

After skittling out EPFO for 54, Ashok Leyland chased the score down in 5 overs. Meanwhile, in Group B Mohammed Moinudeen scored 100 (81b, 19x4) to help Ashok Leyland Vellivoyalchavadi beat Lucas TVS ltd by six wickets.

Brief scores: Group A: Employees Provident Fund Organisation 54 in 14.4 overs (M Ganesh 7/18, D Krishna Kumar 3/25) lost to Ashok Leyland Ennore 55/2 in 5 overs (BM Balu Rajkumar 26*)

Group B: Lucas TVS ltd 169 in 28.4 overs (G Praveen Kumar 39, S Keerthivasan 34, TSR Venkateswara 45, R Pushparaj 4/15, R Mohammed Ershad 4/34) lost to Ashok Leyland Vellivoyalchavadi 171/4 in 26.4 overs (Mohammed Moinudeen 100, S Praveen Kumar 39*)