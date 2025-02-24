Begin typing your search...

    20th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy: Ganesh sparkles with ball

    After skittling out EPFO for 54, Ashok Leyland chased the score down in 5 overs

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|24 Feb 2025 9:40 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-02-24 16:10:39  )
    Ganesh; Mohammed Moinudeen 

    CHENNAI: Riding on a fantastic spell of seven for 18 from M Ganesh, Ashok Leyland Ennore earned a eight-wicket win over Employees Provident Fund Organisation in Group A of 20th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy.

    After skittling out EPFO for 54, Ashok Leyland chased the score down in 5 overs. Meanwhile, in Group B Mohammed Moinudeen scored 100 (81b, 19x4) to help Ashok Leyland Vellivoyalchavadi beat Lucas TVS ltd by six wickets.

    Brief scores: Group A: Employees Provident Fund Organisation 54 in 14.4 overs (M Ganesh 7/18, D Krishna Kumar 3/25) lost to Ashok Leyland Ennore 55/2 in 5 overs (BM Balu Rajkumar 26*)

    Group B: Lucas TVS ltd 169 in 28.4 overs (G Praveen Kumar 39, S Keerthivasan 34, TSR Venkateswara 45, R Pushparaj 4/15, R Mohammed Ershad 4/34) lost to Ashok Leyland Vellivoyalchavadi 171/4 in 26.4 overs (Mohammed Moinudeen 100, S Praveen Kumar 39*)

    Ashok Leyland EnnoreLucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA TrophyEPFO
    DTNEXT Bureau

