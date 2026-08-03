2030 CWG will set new benchmarks in accessibility, sustainability: Sanghavi

Ahmedabad will host the Commonwealth Games in 2030, marking the event's return to India after two decades. India last staged the Games in New Delhi in 2010.

Sanghavi, who also holds the sports portfolio in the state, said Ahmedabad's biggest focus would be on ensuring the Games are fully inclusive for para athletes.

"For para athletes, Ahmedabad will set a new example. We are already making all hotels accessible for para athletes. Our aim is to make it the most para athlete-friendly Commonwealth Games," he said on Sunday.