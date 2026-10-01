2027 Men's ODI World Cup: India to open campaign vs Australia on Oct 7, play Pakistan on Oct 10

Shubman Gill's men will meet arch-rivals Pakistan at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on October 10.

India will meet Afghanistan on October 14 at the Centurion (Pretoria now known as Tshwane) followed by a match against co-hosts Zimbabwe at the newly constructed Victoria Falls Stadium on October 24.

On October 17, India will be up against a Qualifier in Bloemfontein.

The two semi-finals will be played at Cape Town and Centurion on November 17 and 18 while the final will be played at the Wanderers on November 21.