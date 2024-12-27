2002 World Cup winning squad from Brazil to play exhibition match in Chennai

CHENNAI: In a historic move to promote the game of football in Chennai, Football Plus Academy, in collaboration with the Brazil FA, announced the launch of the Football+ Summit on Friday. The summit will feature an exhibition match between Brazil Legends and India Legends on March 30, 2025, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

The match is part of a two-day summit titled 'Football+ Summit,' which will take place on March 31 and April 1. It is set to feature members from the iconic Brazil squad that defeated Germany in the final of the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Key players such as Rivaldo, Kleberson, and Edmilson are expected to participate in grassroots activities and panel discussions with their Indian counterparts during the two-day summit.

“Brazil and India share a deep love for football, and we are waiting to confirm the inclusion of Ricardo Kaka, Ronaldinho, Roberto Carlos, Julio Cesar, Lucio, Gilberto, and Cafu,” said Ricardo Xiemenes from the Brazil Sports Academy during the launch event in the city.