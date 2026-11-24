DOHA: 28 balls, 52 balls. Till Monday, these might have been just mere numbers, but on Tuesday, it is part of cricketing history, as 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi broke Chad Bowes’ record of the fastest double hundred (103) balls in List A cricket in the clash against the United Arab Emirates in the Group B clash of the Asia Cup Rising Stars here on Tuesday.
Before the UAE game, the left-hander had scores of 26 and 11. Everyone knew his talent in the 20-over format, but the consensus was always whether someone could bat that way. But those rules just apply to talents, not wonder kids.
The 15-year-old is an anomaly, and maybe it is the naivety of that young innocence that makes the impossible possible. He doesn’t play by the books, and perhaps even thinks that record books are his slam book to fill. On a day when Priyansh Arya lit up all T20 records and almost broke the biggest of them all—highest individual score—Sooryavanshi went one step ahead and broke them.
So much so that whatever he does now feels normal.
Before this otherworldly smash-zone cricket, Sooryavanshi had just one List A century across 16 innings, coming against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. But even back then, the 15-year-old hit a 36-ball century, and then went on to smash 150 off just 59 deliveries. Sooryavanshi ended his innings on 190 off 84 balls.
It took him 48 deliveries to go from 100 to 190. In terms of 50-over cricket, that’s already as good as it comes. But then an inspired Sooryavanshi went up against a bruised UAE bowling unit, and the rest became history.
On a wicket where India reduced UAE to 249/8, Sooryavanshi scored 204 of those off just 53 deliveries. In the process, he broke multiple List A records—the fastest 100 (off 28 balls), the fastest 150 (40 balls) and fastest 200 (52 balls)—without batting an eye. Up front, the young batter broke Jake-Fraser McGurk’s record for the fastest century in List A cricket (29 balls) by a ball.
However, by the time he scored 150, he broke his own record (59 balls), getting to the mark in just 40 deliveries. By then, the hitting had already become brutal, and the Indian dugout was enjoying all the action, cheering the left-hander to go hit more sixes, shouting ‘Aur maaro six (Hit more sixes)’.
When he took off his helmet for the fastest 200, the shock wasn’t that the record belongs to him but the incredible consistency with which he hit those runs after his first fifty off 16 deliveries. The next 50 came in 12 deliveries, the one that followed in 12 more and the one that made him a record-breaker in as many deliveries.
Six overs. That’s all it took for Sooryavanshi to go from 50 to 200.
The 15-year-old smashed 28 sixes in Doha, breaking D’Arcy Short’s tally of 23 against Queensland in 2018. Out of India’s target of 250, Sooryavanshi scored 204—81.6% of the total runs, as India completed its run chase in just 14.2 overs.
“After going out to bat today, I felt that bowlers weren't getting the help. So, I backed myself. My game plan is to take it long. Today it came off,” was all he could muster after the clash. It didn’t come off; it took off like a rocket.
Fastest List A double hundreds
52 balls – Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs UAE, 2026
103 balls – Chad Bowes vs Otago Volts, 2024
114 balls – Travis Head vs Queensland, 2022
114 balls – N Jagadeesan vs Arunachal Pradesh, 2022
114 balls – Harry Brook vs Sri Lanka, 2026
Most Sixes in a Men’s List A innings
28 sixes – Sooryavanshi vs UAE, 2026*
23 sixes – D’Arcy Short vs Queensland, 2018
21 sixes – Bevon Jacobs vs Otago, 2026
Feats in List A cricket
Fastest 50 -- Sooryavanshi (11 balls) vs Sri Lanka A, 2026
Fastest 100 -- Sooryavanshi (28 balls) vs UAE, 2026
Fastest 150 -- Sooryavanshi (40 balls) vs UAE, 2026
Fastest 200 -- Sooryavanshi (52 balls) vs UAE, 2026