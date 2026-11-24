On a wicket where India reduced UAE to 249/8, Sooryavanshi scored 204 of those off just 53 deliveries. In the process, he broke multiple List A records—the fastest 100 (off 28 balls), the fastest 150 (40 balls) and fastest 200 (52 balls)—without batting an eye. Up front, the young batter broke Jake-Fraser McGurk’s record for the fastest century in List A cricket (29 balls) by a ball.



However, by the time he scored 150, he broke his own record (59 balls), getting to the mark in just 40 deliveries. By then, the hitting had already become brutal, and the Indian dugout was enjoying all the action, cheering the left-hander to go hit more sixes, shouting ‘Aur maaro six (Hit more sixes)’.



When he took off his helmet for the fastest 200, the shock wasn’t that the record belongs to him but the incredible consistency with which he hit those runs after his first fifty off 16 deliveries. The next 50 came in 12 deliveries, the one that followed in 12 more and the one that made him a record-breaker in as many deliveries.



Six overs. That’s all it took for Sooryavanshi to go from 50 to 200.



The 15-year-old smashed 28 sixes in Doha, breaking D’Arcy Short’s tally of 23 against Queensland in 2018. Out of India’s target of 250, Sooryavanshi scored 204—81.6% of the total runs, as India completed its run chase in just 14.2 overs.



“After going out to bat today, I felt that bowlers weren't getting the help. So, I backed myself. My game plan is to take it long. Today it came off,” was all he could muster after the clash. It didn’t come off; it took off like a rocket.