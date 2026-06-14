2 Texas men charged after England team gear stolen en route to Kansas City for World Cup base

Prosecutors in Jackson County, Missouri, charged Mustafa Salik and Erfan Kamal, both of San Antonio, Texas, with the class D felony, which carries a sentence of up to seven years in prison. Bond was set at $75,000 for each of them.

“Jackson County will not tolerate any criminal activity that targets World Cup visitors, including the international teams that have traveled here to compete,” Jackson County prosecutor Melesa Johnson said. “We thank the Kansas City Police Department and our on-call attorneys for their quick work in filing charges immediately."

None of the stolen property, which was estimated at about $18,000 in value, was essential to England's preparations.

According to a probable cause statement obtained by The Associated Press, items found in Salik and Kamal's possession included nine pairs of cleats, goalkeeper gloves, a World Cup soccer ball, several sets of shirts and shorts, electronics, stuffed animals, several signed national team jerseys and a Lego set of Nike Air shoes valued at $99.99.